The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 661 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,849,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,334,000 after purchasing an additional 32,482 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,481,000 after purchasing an additional 156,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 51,661 shares in the last quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 766,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 59,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,964,000 after purchasing an additional 121,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NSSC stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.11 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 target price on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

