The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 771 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHR. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,873,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,307,000 after acquiring an additional 626,579 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 448.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 174,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 143,077 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 114,280 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth $2,804,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth $2,452,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,496 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $103,901.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 142,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,963.60. The trade was a 2.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 5,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $173,360.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,640.56. This represents a 5.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,251. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $30.53.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

