Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) by 138.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 2,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 152,900 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,301,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 326,388 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 306,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 155,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Baozun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $177.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.29. Baozun Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.38.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

