Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 885 Shares of CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) by 167.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CoreCard were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 853.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 8,257.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCard in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of CoreCard in a report on Friday, February 21st.

CoreCard Stock Performance

Shares of CoreCard stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.08 million, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65. CoreCard Co. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $25.79.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. CoreCard had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that CoreCard Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

