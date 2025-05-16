Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,933,860. This trade represents a 22.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at $115,434,843.92. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,798 shares of company stock valued at $17,696,733. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN opened at $205.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
