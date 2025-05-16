Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,003,918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,497,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,939,000 after buying an additional 1,596,078 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $113,962,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $65,096,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,561,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $80.78 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.56.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $4,099,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,402,427.63. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,600. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,478,750. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Unum Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Unum Group from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNM

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.