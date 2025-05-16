Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $20,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAW. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $190.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.90. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $161.43 and a 1 year high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

