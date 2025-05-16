Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,299,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,124,000 after acquiring an additional 61,310 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Betterment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 273.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $103.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $84.85 and a 52-week high of $115.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.42.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.