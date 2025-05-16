Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Position Reduced by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,423 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,614,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,108,000 after buying an additional 4,085,648 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,297,000 after buying an additional 171,746 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,040,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,972,000 after buying an additional 112,978 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,398,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,626,000 after buying an additional 620,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,475,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,106,000 after buying an additional 435,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIAV has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $74,794.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,002.52. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $160,990.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,057.48. This represents a 20.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,549 shares of company stock worth $485,916 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 0.4%

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

