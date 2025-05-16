W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $66.10.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $407.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.99 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 29.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 183.51%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

