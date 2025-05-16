Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,073,198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $235,395,000 after buying an additional 52,890 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 719,552 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $157,863,000 after buying an additional 422,223 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,798 shares of company stock worth $17,696,733. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $205.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

