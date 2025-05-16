Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 215,858 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 105,423 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $18,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,183 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,119 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. This trade represents a 185.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.62 per share, with a total value of $6,762,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,060,000. This represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 438,700 shares of company stock valued at $31,300,943 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $97.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $107.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.85.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

