Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,660 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Yelp were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Yelp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,457 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $74,477,000 after buying an additional 164,149 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,845,575 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $71,424,000 after purchasing an additional 255,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,878 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $68,702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 375.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,331,835 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $51,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 853,867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 529,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 21,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $785,007.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,776.30. This represents a 12.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $34,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,665,538.40. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,717 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE:YELP opened at $39.59 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $41.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on YELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

