163,974 Shares in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 163,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Weave Communications by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 29,583 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Weave Communications by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Weave Communications by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 29,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weave Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Weave Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Weave Communications from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Weave Communications from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 74,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $1,307,482.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,385.97. This trade represents a 29.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Branden Neish sold 20,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $206,973.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,092.53. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 394,770 shares of company stock worth $4,829,756. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Shares of WEAV opened at $10.77 on Friday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $810.01 million, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.97.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.