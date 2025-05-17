163,974 Shares in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 163,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Weave Communications by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 29,583 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Weave Communications by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Weave Communications by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 29,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weave Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WEAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Weave Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Weave Communications from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Weave Communications from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 74,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $1,307,482.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,385.97. This trade represents a 29.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Branden Neish sold 20,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $206,973.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,092.53. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 394,770 shares of company stock worth $4,829,756. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.
Weave Communications Stock Performance
Shares of WEAV opened at $10.77 on Friday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $810.01 million, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.97.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Weave Communications Company Profile
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Weave Communications
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Meta’s 5 Key Pillars for AI Growth—Zuckerberg’s Bold Vision
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Retail Investors Are Betting Big on Rocket Lab—Should You Too?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- GE Aerospace: Qatar Deal Fuels Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Engine
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.