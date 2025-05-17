16,424 Shares in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Global Dow ETF stock opened at $145.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 12 month low of $121.09 and a 12 month high of $145.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.50.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

