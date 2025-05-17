2,665 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $624,333.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,058.76. This represents a 32.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $61,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,120.80. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.07.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 1.6%

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $147.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $86.81 and a one year high of $157.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

