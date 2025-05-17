31,462 Shares in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWOB opened at $63.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.94. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.3243 dividend. This represents a $3.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

