52,666 Shares in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EFAX opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.21. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $46.22.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

