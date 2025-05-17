7,902 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Price Performance

JUNW stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.33. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.