8,722 Shares in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIDD opened at $26.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.31 million and a P/E ratio of 21.87. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.69.

About BlackRock International Dividend ETF

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

