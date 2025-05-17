8,861 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,561,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,843,000 after acquiring an additional 452,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,618,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,567,000 after acquiring an additional 195,612 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,421,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,732,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,996 shares during the last quarter.

RSPT stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

