AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,199 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AAON were worth $31,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,239,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,262,000 after buying an additional 75,832 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AAON by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,260,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,615,000 after buying an additional 150,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AAON by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,032,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,184,000 after buying an additional 274,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AAON by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,692,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in AAON by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,169,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,660,000 after purchasing an additional 47,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $106.87 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $144.07. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.82.

AAON Dividend Announcement

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. AAON had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

AAON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. CJS Securities upgraded shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.86 per share, with a total value of $80,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,580. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 37,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total value of $3,651,959.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,714.80. This trade represents a 36.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

