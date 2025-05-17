Acuren (NYSEAMERICAN:TIC) Price Target Cut to $11.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

Acuren (NYSEAMERICAN:TIC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Acuren Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TIC opened at $10.35 on Friday. Acuren has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $14.28.

Institutional Trading of Acuren

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acuren stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Acuren Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 398,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,000.

About Acuren

Acuren Corporation provides critical asset integrity services in North America. Its activities include various nondestructive testing (NDT) solutions, such as radiography, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, penetrant testing, and visual inspection. Its NDT activities include inspection and evaluation of industrial equipment through various technology-enabled methods to ensure asset integrity, avoid accidents, and comply with regulatory requirements without destroying the asset or component.

