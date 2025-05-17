Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance

NYSE AE opened at $37.98 on Friday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $97.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AE. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

