AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 220,147 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $17,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVAV. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 34,318 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 740.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 56,318 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Trading Down 0.8%

AeroVironment stock opened at $164.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.30 and a beta of 0.80. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.25 and a 52-week high of $236.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVAV shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $3,764,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,765,306.80. The trade was a 20.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

