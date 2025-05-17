Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,138 shares of the software’s stock after selling 11,287 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 247 shares of the software’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 285 shares of the software’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 825 shares of the software’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altair Engineering

In other Altair Engineering news, CMO Amy Messano sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $46,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,674. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $301,347.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,472.62. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,847. Company insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $111.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $113.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.57.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.15). Altair Engineering had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $192.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.83.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

