Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Oxford Wealth Group LLC

Oxford Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.8% of Oxford Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Oxford Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,757,589,000 after buying an additional 984,570 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 19,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $205.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,798 shares of company stock worth $17,696,733. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

