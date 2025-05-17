American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 117.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in American Financial Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in American Financial Group by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Gregory G. Joseph bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.00 per share, with a total value of $363,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,717. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $126.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.72. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.73 and a 1-year high of $150.19.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on American Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Financial Group

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.