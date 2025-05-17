Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 125,738 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,738 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Kohl’s worth $16,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Kohl’s by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSS opened at $8.58 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $27.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $954.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

