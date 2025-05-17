Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 23,727 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,727 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.39% of Krystal Biotech worth $17,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,233,178.69. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $130.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.61. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.40 and a 1 year high of $219.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $88.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $215.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.13.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

See Also

