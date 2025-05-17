Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 4.31% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $16,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FCG opened at $23.00 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. The company has a market cap of $334.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.45.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.