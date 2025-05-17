Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 134,508 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,508 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.31% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $15,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 406.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 123,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,520,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,393,000 after buying an additional 1,871,592 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGF stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.10.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

