Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 46,688 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 392,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,688 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $16,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Baird R W upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

In other news, EVP Steven Ratner sold 3,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $185,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,119.90. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 88,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $4,078,793.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,861,313 shares in the company, valued at $317,472,952.51. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,358 shares of company stock worth $4,498,895. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 0.70. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $52.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.24.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $211.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

