Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 69,704 Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 957,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,704 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $16,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in TaskUs by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other TaskUs news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 15,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $204,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.16.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). TaskUs had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $274.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TASK. Baird R W lowered shares of TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

