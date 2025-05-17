Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 8,787 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,869 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.34% of First Financial Bankshares worth $17,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,095,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,146,000 after acquiring an additional 110,923 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3,508.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,807,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,572,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,733,000 after acquiring an additional 42,280 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,776,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,047,000 after acquiring an additional 133,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,705,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 46.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $210,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 949,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,341,909.52. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,099 shares of company stock valued at $247,751. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group dropped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Get Our Latest Report on First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.