Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,208 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Air Lease worth $15,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 104.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 43,981 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AL. StockNews.com raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Air Lease in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Air Lease Price Performance

AL opened at $57.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $738.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.70 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $568,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,064.60. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Further Reading

