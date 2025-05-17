Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 74,955 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $15,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CORT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 100,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $10,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,435.88. The trade was a 53.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $3,324,861.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,486,771.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,738 shares of company stock valued at $20,484,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $75.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $117.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.