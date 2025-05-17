Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 124.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,493 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $15,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,194,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,159,000 after buying an additional 5,557,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,307,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,596,000 after purchasing an additional 277,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,793,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,434 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,577,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,502,000 after buying an additional 2,959,631 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,156,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $19.27 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.05.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

