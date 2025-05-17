Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764,322 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.14% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $16,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bwcp LP grew its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,981,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after buying an additional 45,818 shares during the last quarter. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $4,716,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,796,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MODG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

MODG opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, Director Russell L. Fleischer purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $192,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,758.67. The trade was a 34.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,009,297 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,500.80. This represents a 2.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

