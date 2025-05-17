Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 884,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,996 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $244.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $89,673.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $320,756.85. This trade represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $51,070.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,485.80. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,994 shares of company stock valued at $313,131. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

