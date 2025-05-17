Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $15.55 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 158.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 664,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,098 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $15,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,306,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 39,140 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $385.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.51.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

