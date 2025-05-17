Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $15.65 Million Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,310 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $15,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,482,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,879,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,430,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 9,603.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,863,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock opened at $106.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average of $106.98. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a one year low of $86.41 and a one year high of $117.67.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.