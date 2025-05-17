Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $16.49 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,104 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $16,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLU. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,370,000.
SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Up 0.9%
VLU stock opened at $188.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a twelve month low of $159.27 and a twelve month high of $195.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.36 and its 200-day moving average is $185.72.
SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.
