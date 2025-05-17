Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $16.49 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,104 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $16,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLU. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,370,000.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Up 0.9%

VLU stock opened at $188.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a twelve month low of $159.27 and a twelve month high of $195.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.36 and its 200-day moving average is $185.72.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.