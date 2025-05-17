Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $16.65 Million Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60,418 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $16,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $164,979.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $456,915.68. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $84.77 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.42 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.14 and a 200-day moving average of $92.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

