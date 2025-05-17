Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $16.72 Million Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 969,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,935 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $16,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFXF. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 173,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.61. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.