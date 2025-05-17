Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $17.32 Million Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,706 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.24% of ExlService worth $17,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

ExlService stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.48.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.66 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $692,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $1,152,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,226,971.06. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,673,620. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

