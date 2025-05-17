Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $17.38 Million Holdings in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 118.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,823 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.09% of World Kinect worth $17,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,739,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in World Kinect by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,333,000 after buying an additional 41,227 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of World Kinect by 443.9% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 30,185 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 21,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $622,842.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,512,064.48. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

World Kinect Stock Up 0.6%

World Kinect stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. World Kinect Co. has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $31.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 283.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of World Kinect from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

