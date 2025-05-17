Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $17.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 402,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $17,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOM. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,380,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Mason & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 45,564 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AOM opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.92. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

