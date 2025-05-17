Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $17.59 Million Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $17,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 307.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $267.47 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $201.97 and a 12 month high of $351.80. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $1.24. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $357.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

