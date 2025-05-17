Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $17.72 Million Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $17,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 17,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $246.29 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $208.98 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.17). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $82,847.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,009.16. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.60.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

